Saturday, October 3, 2020
Ex-soldier in court for cutting off police officer’s hand

By Bruce Asemota

A former Gambia Armed Forces soldier, Malang Jatta, was recently arraigned before Magistrate Peter Che of Brikama for allegedly assaulting Yankuba Fatty, a police officer at Berending village in Kombo South.

The prosecution disclosed that on 4th May of this year, Jatta used a machete to cut off the police officer’s left hand in Berending village.

At the trial hearing, police prosecutor, Corporal 4906 Bangura, told the court his witnesses were busy and couldn’t appear in court and therefore applied for an adjournment of the hearings.

He informed the court that the Mile 2 Central Prison was congested and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the prison’s authorities were not admitting prisoners. He said the accused could be kept in a police custody for as long as the court wanted but pointed out that the crime he is charged with is a bailable offence.

Magistrate Che then granted Jatta bail in the sum of D50,000 with one Gambian surety in like sum and the matter was adjourned to 7th October.

