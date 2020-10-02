27 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, October 3, 2020
type here...
Sports

GNOC MEMBERS PRESSURISE EXECUTIVE OVER DELAYED CONGRESS

20
sports 1
- Advertisement -

Members of the Gambia National Olympic Committee, GNOC, are asking questions about the delay by the executive committee to call an elective congress in the first week of November when their current term will end.

The members also circulated on social media a circular supposedly from the International Olympic Committee, IOC, directing NOCs around the world to consult their members on any decision to postpone their elective congress linked to the postponement of the Olympic Games.  Following the postponement of the Olympic Games to 2021, the IOC is suggesting that in order not to disrupt their preparations for the 2021 Games, NOCs whose term ends before then, may choose to delay until after the games to hold congress but this must be done in consultation with their members.

- Advertisement -

Some sport associations and members of the GNOC alleged they have not been consulted by the GNOC about their decision to put off the congress until after the games next year despite knowing about this since April when the IOC circular was sent.

When contacted about this, the GNOC president, Dodou Joof, said his committee could not have met the general body about anything in the last few months because every activity on sports and sports events including gatherings were banned in this country. The GNOC is very much aware of its roll calendar but everything came to a halt because of the Covid-19 restrictions and it is only now that we are beginning to hold small executive meetings to work on holding an annual general meeting where all these issues will be discussed,” Mr Joof clarified.  The GNOC president also said the IOC has even made some recommendations and suggestions on revision of the constitution which should ideally be done by members before the congress. “But we are currently holding small meetings as an executive as per the national Covid-19 guidelines and we will be in touch with every member on this at or before the  AGM,” he said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEx-soldier in court for cutting off police officer’s hand
Next articleSainfiet to reveal final list today
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Sainfiet to reveal final list today

Scorpions coach Tom Sainfiet is expected to announce his final list of 26 players available or selected for a two-week camping in Portugal, and...
Read more
Sports

GNOC ELECTIVE CONGRESS ON HOLD TILL AFTER OLYMPIC GAMES

The elective congress of the Gambia National Olympic Committee, GNOC, expected to take place this year, will now be held after the Olympic Games...
Read more
Sports

GFF DISBURSES COVID-19 FUNDS … package to be completed in January

A number of clubs and allied associations have confirmed receiving at least half of their allocation of the Fifa Covid-19 relief packages. The GFF...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

CRc

CRC SAYS DRAFT CONSTITUTION IN COMA, NOT DEAD

By Alagie Manneh Despite National Assembly Members voting to reject the draft constitution, the chairperson of the Constitutional Review Commission, has insisted that it may...
barroww

Barrow announces new 250M Covid-19 relief

pro lamin njie

Man stabbed to death in Manjai

magistrate

Mauritanian charged with raping Foni teenager

samba jallow

Minority Leader accuses CRC of trying to get rid of Barrow

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions