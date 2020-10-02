Sainfiet to reveal final list today

- Advertisement -

Scorpions coach Tom Sainfiet is expected to announce his final list of 26 players available or selected for a two-week camping in Portugal, and a double-headed encounter with Gabon next month. He had initially named 40 players, all of whom are overseas based, including seven new unheard of names.

Two of them Cody Drameh and Noah Sonko-Sunberg have played international at junior level for England and Sweden respectively. The team will play two friendlies, against Congo Brazzaville and Guinea both in Portugal on October 9 and 13 respectively. The coach said he did not include home-based players because they may encounter visa problems because of the Covid-19