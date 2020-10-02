27 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, October 3, 2020
type here...
Sports

Sainfiet to reveal final list today

33
tom
- Advertisement -

Scorpions coach Tom Sainfiet is expected to announce his final list of 26 players available or selected for a two-week camping in Portugal, and a double-headed encounter with Gabon next month. He had initially named 40 players, all of whom are overseas based, including seven new unheard of names.

Two of them Cody Drameh and Noah Sonko-Sunberg have played international at junior level for England and Sweden respectively. The team will play two friendlies, against Congo Brazzaville and Guinea both in Portugal on October 9 and 13 respectively. The coach said he did not include home-based players because they may encounter visa problems because of the Covid-19

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGNOC MEMBERS PRESSURISE EXECUTIVE OVER DELAYED CONGRESS
Next articleNew Trade Minister, Central Bank Governor appointed
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

GNOC MEMBERS PRESSURISE EXECUTIVE OVER DELAYED CONGRESS

Members of the Gambia National Olympic Committee, GNOC, are asking questions about the delay by the executive committee to call an elective congress in...
Read more
Sports

GNOC ELECTIVE CONGRESS ON HOLD TILL AFTER OLYMPIC GAMES

The elective congress of the Gambia National Olympic Committee, GNOC, expected to take place this year, will now be held after the Olympic Games...
Read more
Sports

GFF DISBURSES COVID-19 FUNDS … package to be completed in January

A number of clubs and allied associations have confirmed receiving at least half of their allocation of the Fifa Covid-19 relief packages. The GFF...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

CRc

CRC SAYS DRAFT CONSTITUTION IN COMA, NOT DEAD

By Alagie Manneh Despite National Assembly Members voting to reject the draft constitution, the chairperson of the Constitutional Review Commission, has insisted that it may...
barroww

Barrow announces new 250M Covid-19 relief

pro lamin njie

Man stabbed to death in Manjai

magistrate

Mauritanian charged with raping Foni teenager

samba jallow

Minority Leader accuses CRC of trying to get rid of Barrow

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions