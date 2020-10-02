27 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, October 3, 2020
New Trade Minister, Central Bank Governor appointed

714
abdoulie jobe
Press Release

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Sections 71(1) and 71(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, has appointed Mr Bakary Jammeh, Governor, Central Bank of The Gambia as Minister for Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment with effect from today, 1st October, 2020.

Consequently, His Excellency, the President in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Section 162 (2) of the Constitution appoints Mr Buah Saidy, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs as Governor, Central Bank of The Gambia also with effect from 1st October, 2020.

