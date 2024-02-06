Family of murdered forex bureau worker accuse police of permit denial

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Relatives of murdered forex bureau worker, Fatoumatta Kargbo, who was stabbed to death in broad daylight by a suspected robber at Westfield last month have accused the police of denying them request to hold a solidarity march for her.

Ms Kargbo who worked for H&M Bureau was allegedly stabbed and killed by one Arona Tine a Senegalese.

The suspect has since been arraigned and remanded at the Mile II prison awaiting trial at the Banjul High Court.

Her gruesome killing attracted wide condemnations.

Fatoumatta’s uncle Ousainou, told a news conference organised by the family over the weekend that their plan to hold a peaceful march in memory of the deceased was cancelled because the police declined their request for a procession permit.

He explained: “This greatly dismayed the family. During one of our visits to the police headquarters, a police commissioner asked us to go and do our preparations because we were going to be given a permit. We returned home with hope, made our preparations and spent a lot of money, only to be told at the last minute that the permit will not be issued.

“This is very disturbing. Our loved one died in a very brutal and gruesome manner and no one in the family reacted in any extreme way. We could have gone out if we wished but we know the authorities were doing their investigations and we ought to accord them their due. We only pleaded with them to allow us two hours to do a peaceful march to honour Fatoumatta’s memory and register our condemnation at the manner in which she was killed but we were denied. We accept it in good faith since we cannot go against the authorities.”

The family said they have also written recommendations and a way forward to be shared with authorities at the Ministry for the Interior, Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank for them to review policy and other regulations of micro-finance institutions to avoid recurrences of such acts.

Police reaction

When contacted the police spokesperson ASP Binta Njie said the denial of the permit was based on “security reasons”.

She also denied suggestions that the request was made on behalf of the family.

She said the police contacted some family members who said they were not part of any request to hold a protest.

“The request was made by some TikTokers with one of her uncles and a brother. They were told that the police will look at the situation to see if it will be okay to issue them a permit. So, the commissioner later told them that looking into the situation and considering that we are preparing to host the OIC summit, it would not be okay to issue them a permit to hold that kind of a protest. They also made announcements to hold a protest even before they engaged the police. And they were made to understand that it would not be a good precedent if everyone whose family is affected is permitted to go out in the streets and protest,” PRO Njie stated.