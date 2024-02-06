GACH launches D1.5M Qur’anic recitation contest

- Advertisement -

The CEO of GACH Global Group, Abubakary Jawara, launched a D1.5 million nationwide Qur’anic competition for young people named after his late father, Ba-Jaeja Jawara.

About 500 students in the country are expected to participate in the recitation contest.

The competition will commence this Thursday, February 8 at Kerewan, North Bank Region, where 32 Qur’anic students will be selected, followed by Janjangbureh, Gambisara, Mansakonko, and West Coast Region at the Supreme Islamic Council grounds and the Masjid Bilal Boarding School, respectively.

The founder and owner of the Masjid Bilal Boarding School, Sheikh Essa Jawara, delivered the opening remarks and expressed his hope of seeing a brighter future for the younger people of the country in the realm of Qur’anic studies.

Another speaker, Dr Ali Jagana, revealed that Abubakary Jawara funded the programme because of his love for Islam and the country, and called on others with the resources to emulate him.

Dr Ousman Jah, an executive member of the Supreme Islamic School, praised Mr Jawara for funding the competition, adding that heaven is guaranteed for those who invest in the ways of Allah.

Yusupha Jawara, deputy CEO of GACH Global Group, said his late father, “lived and served his Lord throughout his life, loved the Qur’an, and dedicated his life to helping the poor and the needy”.