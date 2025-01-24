FAO, UN peacebuilding fund shaping lives of women gardeners in Misera

- Advertisement -

For years, the women of Misera struggled with the harsh realities of survival. Faced with limited resources and few opportunities, they travelled long. distances to gather firewood and sell vegetables just to support their families. Today, their hard work is being transformed into a bright future. thanks to the support from the FAO and the UN Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) through a groundbreaking cross-border project. The new Misera Garden, valued at over 9 million Dalasis, is helping these women achieve sustainability and economic independence and making FAO’s Four Betters a reality.

The Misera Garden, which officially opened its doors in October 2024, is now giving hope to the community. It boasts essential infrastructure, including chain-link fence, irrigation pools, a borehole, a solar system, and Multipurpose Centre that makes year-round farming a reality. The visible signs of success at the garden are a direct result of years of community effort and FAO’s strategic support to build resilience, promote peace, and give livelihoods to local communities.

Dr Mustapha Ceesay, the assistant FAO representative in charge of programs, visited the garden on Monday, 20 January 2025. Ceesay and team were visibly impressed with the tremendous progress the women have made for a better life.

During his visit, Dr Ceesay observed the vibrant green garden where women were diligently watering their beds, using watering cans, which is one of the best practices. The women cultivated onions, cabbage, lettuce, bitter tomatoes, and other vegetables. Having seen the impressive nature of the work on the ground, He took time to share a few words of advice with them regarding the proper care of the vegetables and infrastructure in place.

Penda Sowe, one of the women who spoke to Dr Ceesay, expressed immense gratitude for the intervention by FAO and the PBF project, sharing how it has changed the lives of the women in the community.” This project has made our work so much easier,” Penda said. “Before, we had to fetch water from the well, which was exhausting. Now, with the reticulation system, we simply fetch the water and use it to water the beds, which makes everything much faster and less stressful.”

The impact of the Misera Garden is already being felt by the women who tend to it. With improved access to water, better farming practices, and a dedicated space for cultivation, the women are not only meeting their families’ nutritional needs but also creating a thriving agricultural hub. The community’s overall productivity has increased, and the garden has become a model of sustainable farming.

With year-round access to water, Misera Community Vegetable Garden can support continuous farming and better production and income generation. As the garden continues to flourish, the proceeds from the sale of vegetables will contribute to the financial independence of the women, providing them with the means to invest in other aspects of their lives, from education to healthcare.

As the garden grows, so too will the opportunities it brings to the women of Misera, helping them break free from cycles of poverty and creating a model for other communities to follow.