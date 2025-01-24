Network holds retreat to combat FGM

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Network Against Gender-Based Violence (NGBV) in collaboration with UNFPA on Wednesday organised a two-day retreat for civil society organisations, aimed at developing a five-year strategy to enhance advocacy efforts and combat female genital mutilation in The Gambia.

Held at Dunas Boutique Hotel in Kotu, the event brought together key stakeholders to address this pressing issue.

The retreat served as a platform for CSOs, policymakers, activists, and other partners to collaborate on creating a comprehensive roadmap that tackles the cultural, social, and legal aspects of FGM. Through intensive discussions and planning, participants explored innovative ways to strengthen advocacy efforts. and ensure long-term progress in the fight against FGM.

The retreat focused on crafting a strategic framework that aligns with both national and international goals for gender equality and human rights.

The key objectives of the retreat are to strengthen civil society intervention against harmful traditional practices in The Gambia with a specific focus on FGM/C and also to increase the knowledge of civil society organisations and networks on various forms of FGM and impacts on the survivors.

Fallu Sowe, national coordinator of NGBV, emphasised the importance of unity and collective action.

He said 2024 was a challenging year for the network as it has to deal with difficult task of ensuring that the law banning FGM in The Gambia is maintained. “But the struggle continues because, as we speak, our opponents are at the supreme court trying to overturn our achievement to ensure that the law is declared unconstitutional,” he said.

Sow disclosed that the government has started the process of developing a national strategy plan to combat FGM.

“That strategy is going to serve as a stepping stone, and we will endeavour to ensure that whatever strategy is going to be prepared by civil society aligns with the government’s strategy,” he said.

Dr Ipoade Omilaju, the Gender Promoting Initiative (GPI) project head, expressed his office’s commitment to working closely with other projects to combat FGM. He said About 230 million women and girls are affected by FGM globally.

“Africa alone contributes 62% of this population.”