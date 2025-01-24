LRR Diaspora Group formed to support NPP

- Advertisement -

The natives of the Lower River Region (LRR) living abroad have united to form a political group to support the ruling National People’s Party (NPP). This initiative aims to mobilise the region’s diaspora to campaign vigorously for the NPP, with the goal of transforming LRR from a perceived opposition stronghold into a bastion of support for the ruling party.

In a recent meeting, the Kiang and Jarra natives appointed Mr Yaya Dampha, a dynamic political figure based in Sweden, as the European coordinator and Bakary Jarju, a native of Masenbeh as the coordinator for the United States.

The group has pledged to collaborate closely with all stakeholders, particularly the natives of LRR, to strengthen the party’s presence in the region. “Working with the indigenous people of the region will change the political landscape, and President Adama Barrow will achieve a resounding victory in all communities within LRR,” stated Yaya Dampha.

With the support of influential members such as Ebrima Fabou Sanneh, Jarra Fatty, Menata Njie, Jainaba Sanneh, and Nyakas Famara Touray, Mr Dampha expressed confidence that the group’s mission will be successful.

“The work of the group is not a difficult one,” he added, emphasising the collective commitment to advancing the NPP’s agenda in the LRR.

“We have influential citizens in the region who are eager to collaborate with us to achieve our goals. LRR will not allow itself to be a stronghold for opposition parties henceforth,” he stated.

Dampha said the NPP government has brought significant developments to LRR in just eight years, including uninterrupted electricity supply, improved road networks, and access to clean drinking water.

“Politics is fundamentally about development, and the Barrow administration is delivering on this promise for our citizens. With the right people providing accurate information, Kiang and Jarra will stand firmly behind the president and his party.”

For his part, Fabou Sanneh said: “Opposition parties have long been misleading our people, and it is time to put an end to that. Together, we can ensure that the progress we have made continues for the benefit of all.”