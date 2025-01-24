GTU demands review of textbook printing contract

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Gambia Teachers Union (GTU) has petitioned the minister of public service requesting a review of the contract agreement between the ministry of basic and secondary education, the Gambia Printing and Publishing Corporation (GPPC) and the Writers Association for the printing of textbooks for senior secondary schools.

The union lamented that there are critical “gaps and weaknesses” in the agreement impacting the quality of education and access to resources for students across the country and require urgent attention.

It said the arrangement is beset with “inadequate number of copies, limited subject coverage, and lack of distribution capacity” which are hindering the educational development of students in senior schools. According to the GTU, one of the primary gaps in the current agreement is the inadequate number of copies being printed for senior secondary schools.

”As a result, many schools are facing shortages of essential textbooks particularly with the Elective Subjects, leading to a lack of access to important learning materials for students. This shortage not only hinders the educational experience of students but also puts a strain on teachers who are forced to find alternative resources to supplement the curriculum,” the GTU lamented in its petition.

The GTU argued that the agreement only covers a limited number of subjects, which exacerbates the problem of access to educational materials, arguing also that students in senior secondary schools require a diverse range of textbooks to support their learning across various subjects, stressing that lack of coverage of all necessary subjects in the agreement restricts the educational opportunities available to students.

“Additionally, there is a significant lack of capacity to effectively distribute the available textbooks to schools across The Gambia. The inefficient distribution system further exacerbates the shortages and disparities in access to educational resources, particularly in remote or underserved areas. This issue not only affects the quality of education but also perpetuates inequalities in educational outcomes among students. The implications of these gaps and weaknesses in the current agreement are far-reaching and require immediate attention. The inadequate number of copies, limited subject coverage, and lack of distribution capacity are

hindering the educational development of students in senior secondary schools, ultimately impacting their academic success and future opportunities.

We urge you to prioritise addressing these crucial issues by revising the current agreement to ensure an adequate number of copies of textbooks are printed, expanding the coverage of subjects included, and establishing a more efficient distribution mechanism to reach all schools,” the GTU demanded from the minister.