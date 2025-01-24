Aki case progresses with 8 witnesses testifying

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Eight witnesses have so far testified in the case of parents of children who took poisonous syrup that caused them acute kidney injury leading to their deaths.

The civil case, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, involved victims’ parents against Indian company Maiden Pharmaceutical Ltd, Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Medicine Control Agency, Ministry of Health and the Attorney General.

The eight witnesses who testified are Mariama Kuyateh of Churchills Town, Mariama Marong of Tanji, Philip J Mendy of Brikama Jamisa, Momodou Dembele and Abdoulie Bah of Jalangbang, Toumani Jatta and Mariama Sisawo of Brikama Missira and Kordu Njie of Brikama Jalangbang.

These witnesses were crossed examined by Lawyers J Oketie from the Attorney General’s Chambers and S M Tambadou, for the Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Ltd .

Most of the witnesses testified that their children were diagnosed with malaria and pneumonia but the conditions of their children changed after they took paracetamol and cough syrup.

The plaintiffs were represented by lawyers V Andrews and L Farage.

The next sitting is slated for 30 January, 2025.

The plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that the children died from consumption of the cough syrup manufactured by the Indian Company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals.