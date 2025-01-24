Plans afoot to modernise GRTS- Minister Ceesay

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The minister of Information, media and broadcasting, Dr Ismaila Ceesay, said at a press conference Wednesday that plans are in place to digitalise and modernise the state-owned Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS).

“We are planning and working together with the DG of GRTS and his team to modernise GRTS to align it with global broadcasting standards,” he told journalists at the SDKCC.

He also said that they plan to roll out the fourth phase of the infrastructure for the Digital Terrestrial Transition (DTG) which is an $11 million project.

He noted the project is important and needs to be implemented as soon as possible.

Lamin Saidykhan, the General Manager of Gambia Digital Limited said the project they are looking after is to change the transmission of television information from analog to digital. and they have to put up an infrastructure to provide nationwide coverage called the ‘Digital Trusted Television Transmission Platform”.

Additionally, he said, the Ministry of Information, the board of directors, and the management of DGL is working with the Ministry of Finance to secure funding in the areas of PPP, public-private partnership for the project.

However, Mr Abdoulie Sey, Director General of GRTS said in actual sense GRTS is digital already giving that all their equipment are digital and they produce HD quality content.

“When you say digital, we are digital. The digital we are talking about, that’s different but our pictures are digital, our audio, everything is digital. Digital transmission of course, is a different thing. We are not analog. All our equipment are digital.” he explained.