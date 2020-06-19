Fatoumatta Sanyang

- Advertisement -

Age: 24

Status: Single

Star sign: Aquarius

Language: Mandinka, Wolof, English

Pet name: Nikki

Height: 6 feet

Work: Student

Course of study: Information Technology

Favourite Gambian politician: Hamat Bah, National Reconciliation Party

Why: The way he takes control and he makes sense in his own way

Favourite colour: Black

Favourite Gambian model: Awa Jammeh of Bakau

Best friend in the industry: Salimatou Sanneh

Favourite Gambian writer: Sheriff Bojang

Worst moment on the catwalk: FashionWeekGambia 2018 at Coco Ocean Resort. The runway was slippery. I was in my high heels and it was very uncomfortable.

Last book you read: The Diary of a Young Woman by Anne Frank

How do you spend your weekend: Hanging out with friends or reading a book

One thing you would like to change: The way people judge people. It creates confusion and disorder.

Dream: To be a successful actress

Dream holiday: Somewhere in Miami, Florida, USA.

Favourite quote: The grass is greener where you water it.

Do you support gay rights: No

Why: Because it’s unIslamic and no religion supports it.

Are you Islamic: Yes

Why don’t you wear the hijab: I haven’t made up my mind on that yet.