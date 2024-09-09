FDA Ghana hosts study tour to strengthen regional regulatory capacity

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has concluded a month-long study visit to improve public health systems throughout Africa.

The initiative, a partnership with the Global Health Policy Programme (GHPP), brought together regulators from The Gambia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone for hands-on training in pharmaceutical regulation.

The training, hosted by FDA Ghana experts, focused on real-world applications to ensure that medicines in the region meet the highest standards.

In a statement to the Ghana News Agency, Dr. Delese Mimi Darko, CEO of the FDA, emphasized the need to build strong regulatory frameworks to protect public health and called for collaborations to address Africa’s health challenges.

She said FDA Ghana’s role as a leader in regional public health was evident throughout the visit, and that the Authority’s commitment to sharing expertise has reinforced regulatory frameworks in the participating countries.

Mrs Andrea Stanglmair, Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) and the GHPP team lead, said the study visit had paved the way for stronger collaborations.

She said the successful completion of the GHPP study visit marked a significant step in strengthening health systems across Africa.

“As participants return to their home countries, they carry with them the skills and partnerships needed to drive positive change, ensuring FDA Ghana’s impact extends beyond its borders,” Mrs Stanglmair said.

She commended the partnership and highlighted the need for continuous collaboration in attaining Africa’s healthcare objectives.

Mr Tijan Jallow, Director of Operations at The Gambia’s Medicines Control Agency, lauded the transformative impact of the laboratory training during the training

He said no single country could address public health concerns alone, underscoring the importance of regional collaboration in reducing risks associated with sub-standard medication.

Mr Jallow praised FDA Ghana’s openness, which he said would enhance public health outcomes throughout the region.

Mr Karikari-Boateng, Director of the FDA’s Center for Laboratory Services and Research, encouraged the trainees to keep their connections with FDA Ghana as they put their new skills to use.