‘FGM/C is not an Islamic teaching or practice’

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat some years ago wrote about this topic indicating its stance that the act and practice of FGM/C is not Islamic.

The Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad Mustapha (May peace and blessings of Allah Almighty be upon him)is a Prophet and Messenger sent to the whole of humanity and for all peoples and nations as a mercy, hence Allah Almighty says in the Holy Quran:

“And We have sent thee not but as a mercy for all peoples” (Surah Al-Anbiya Chapter 21 verse 108)

The Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustapha (May peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) who was sent as a mercy for humanity and for all peoples, was sent with the perfect religion and perfect teachings and about that Allah Almighty says in the Holy Quran:

“…This day have I perfected your religion for you and completed My favour upon you and have chosen for you Islam as religion…” (Surah Maidah Chapter 5 verse 4)

It is clear from these Quranic verses that Islam is not only a religion of mercy and peace but professes protection of the rights, dignity and overall wellbeing of man.

FGM/C being a harmful practice and forbidden by Islam, is an act that has never been practiced by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (May peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) nor was it practiced by his rightly guided Khulafah nor by any of his companions or those who came after them.

This act or practice is a tradition that found its way into Islam and it is not practiced by all Muslim majority countries. there is nowhere in the Holy Quran where this act or practice is mentioned, nor is there any Sunnah or Hadith which mentions the act or practice of FGM/C during the life of the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad Mustapha(May peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and we challenge anyone to bring any proof of this act in Islam either from the Holy Quran, Sunnah or Hadith of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (May peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

Islam being a religion of peace, mercy, tolerance, kindness and a religion that encourages service to humanity and looking after the needs of the poor and vulnerable, will never advocate for an act or practice those harms or puts the lives of people at risk. Islam is not about emotions, its not about threats and it is not about hate, but instead Islam is a religion of peace and compassion and love and it was through that, since the time of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustapha(May peace and blessings of Allah be upon him), hearts were conquered and hence Islam spread throughout the world.

We should all follow the beautiful teachings of Islam which were taught to us by the Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustapha (May peace and blessings of Allah be upon) and not associate things with Islam that were never practiced or taught by him. The Islamic teaching is a perfect code of conduct and that is why it is a religion for the whole of humanity and for all peoples. It is a religion that provides peace and security for everyone and a religion that serves as mercy for all and that is why Allah Almighty did not only say that the Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustapha(May peace and blessings of Allah Almighty be upon him) was a mere Prophet and Messenger sent to humanity but He says that the Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustapha(May peace and blessings of Allah Almighty be upon him) is sent as Mercy to the whole of humanity.

In the Holy Quran and the Hadith and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustapha (May peace and blessings of Allah be upon him)we find every teaching that will serve people in whatever way you think, teachings that will protect us from evil and teachings that will reform us and transform us into God fearing people and true Muslims. We have no doubt that if FGM/C was anything that is part of Islamic teachings, we would have found it in either the Holy Quran or the Sunnah or Hadith of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustapha(May peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

As Muslims we should never associate our traditions and customs with Islam that are not said or practiced by the Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustapha(May peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and we should not let our emotions dictate our actions but rather we should always follow the pure and pristine teachings of the Holy Quran and Hadith.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, The Gambia unequivocally dissociates itself from any campaign aimed at abrogating the anti FGM/C.

May Allah Almighty bless all of us to follow the beautiful pristine teachings of Islam and bless us to follow in the footsteps of our dear and beloved Master the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad Mustapha (May peace and blessings of Allah be upon him). Ameen.