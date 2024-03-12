Man who stabbed mother jailed for 5yrs

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally yesterday sentenced one Lamin Kassama to a mandatory jailed term of five years for stabbing his own mother in her stomach with two knives in Banjul.

When the charged was read and interpreted to him in his native Wollof, Mr Kassama who was unrepresented pleaded guilty.

According to police prosecuting officer Corporal 5309 FF Kujabi, the incident took place on 31 January 2024 in Banjul when the accused found his mother in her room and stabbed her with two knives in the stomach.

He said the victim was rescued and rushed to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital where she was treated and later discharged.

He further told the court that the matter was letter reported at Crab Island police where the case file was compiled and the accused cautioned and charged accordingly.

A medical certificate issued from Edward Francise Teaching Hospital dated the 31st January and a discharge card bearing the name of the patient Fatou Ceesay and the two knives used by the accused were tendered as exhibits.

Before passing judgment, the trial magistrate asked the prosecution whether the convict had any criminal record or conviction. It was revealed that Kassama was once convicted for stealing in 2011 and was sentenced to 11 months in prison with hard labour.

In his plea of mitigation, the convict said his family put a lot of pressure on him and even allowed children to disturb him and whenever he beat someone, they take him to a psychiatric hospital where they will inject him.

”I am well and I have no mental issue. I am begging for mercy. I am not married, “he said.

In passing his sentencing, the presiding magistrate Krubally, said he has considered the nature of the offence and also that the accused did not waste the court’s time.

“I hereby sentence the accused Lamin Kassama to five years in prison. During his legal tenure to serve such imprisonment, I hereby order the prison authorities to train the accused with relevant and useful skills to be a productive individual for future sustenance,” Magistrate Krubally ordered.