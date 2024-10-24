FINAL IN PEACE TOURNEY SUNDAY

- Advertisement -

The national Peace Football Tournament initiated by President Barrow ends on Sunday with the grand final between Upper Niumi and Foni Berefet districts.

The tourney featured districts from all over the country which competed at regional levels divided between urban and rural segments.

Upper Niumi emerged the champion of the rural regions while Foni Berefet are the champions of the urban regions.

According to the organisers, the final has been slated for Sunday and would be presided over by President Adama Barrow who is currently on leave in the URR.

More than 300 footballers took part in the championship from across the country supported by fans who trooped to venues across regions. ”The president wants to promote the culture of peaceful existence among youths and the peace tournament was conceived to be the right way to achieve this and we are grateful that it has come to a successful ending,” said Saihou Mballow chairman of the organising committee. The tournament was coordinated by former Gambia internal player and technical director Ebrima Manneh.