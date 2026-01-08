First Lady donates over D1M cash, materials to first babies of the year 

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The First Lady, Fatoumatta Bah Barrow on new year eve sacrificed sleep to monitor and present over one million dalasi cash and materials to the first babies born in 2026, a tradition annually observed by her foundation FaaB.

The beneficiaries, categorised in three forms, first, second and third babies, each received D25,000, D20,000 and D15,000 respectively. The cash prizes came with a basketful of baby clothes and other materials. The gesture covered most major hospitals and health centers in both urban and rural areas.

- Advertisement -

While the First Lady herself performed the presentations at the EFSTH, board members of FAAB represented her at all other presentations.