NDP leader explains split with NPP

By Tabora Bojang

For the first time since he quit the governing National People’s Party as youth president, Kebba Madi Bojang, the leader of the new group called National Democratic Party NDP, has explained the circumstances that led him to leave.

Speaking on Gambia Media TV, Bojang said his problems with the NPP started at the party’s 2022 national congress when he opposed the aspiration of Demba Sabally to become deputy national president of the party. He further revealed that another reason he quit the NPP is because he was not accorded the respect and dignity he deserved for all the good work he did for the party.

“There was no respect and I was treated with contempt,” Bojang said.

He accused ‘certain individuals’ in the party of wanting to enslave the foot soldiers’ of the party.

“After the 2021 election, some people who were elected into positions thought they had everything and wanted the militants working for the party to be their slaves. And I will never be a slave to any human being,” Bojang alleged.

“At that congress I supported Suku Singhateh over Demba Sabally for the position of deputy national president and that position I took really irritated Demba Sabally. But the election did not eventually take place following Barrow’s personal intervention that dissuaded Suku Singhateh from contesting. Following Suku’s withdrawal from the race, I again nominated Lamin Jatta to contest for the position but he too was talked out of contesting and he withdrew allowing Demba Sabally to get the position of national deputy president of the NPP,” Kebba Madi said.

He added that from then on, his days were numbered in the NPP as relations between him and Sabally and others turned bad. “So what was the essence for me to stay in the party and continue fighting with such people,” the NDP leader asked.