New Ecomig commander takes over

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow yesterday bade farewell to outgoing commander of the West Africa troops Ecomig Commander Col Ndiagne Diouf and welcomed Aliou Tine, also from Senegal as the new commander.

At a ceremony at State House, President Barrow expressed gratitude to Ecowas and the government of Senegal for their service, assuring Commander Tine of The Gambia Government’s utmost support, stressing the importance of working with Gambian authorities to maintain the country’s reputation for peaceful security.

The president noted that the Ecowas region faces challenges, stressing that safeguarding the region and its democratic values is a shared duty. He called on all stakeholders to collaborate in protecting stability and democracy, reiterating his commitment to a transparent, free, and fair election. President Barrow extended his gratitude to Ecowas leaders, including President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and appreciated Senegal’s ongoing support.

- Advertisement -

Commander Aliou Tine assured President Barrow of his commitment to work in close collaboration with local authorities and take proactive measures to address potential threats to national stability.

The Ecowas Head of Bureau, Miata Lily French, pledged ongoing support for the peace and stability in The Gambia, noting the need for strategic security measures to keep the region stable.

The High Commissioner of Senegal Mariama Sy reaffirmed Senegal’s commitment to supporting The Gambia. She emphasised Senegal’s dedication to strengthening ongoing cooperation, partnership and contributing to regional stability.

- Advertisement -

Outgoing commander Col. Diouf expressed gratitude to Gambian authorities for their support during his tenure, appreciating the collaborative spirit and smooth working environment, which enabled effective operations.