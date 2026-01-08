Alleged gang remanded for common nuisance at Kunkujang

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Ismaila Dibba of the Bundung Court has remanded 11 boys accused of threatening, intent to annoy, intimidate and assaulting Omar Sowe, Matar Manga, Sambujang Nyassi, Ansumana Manga, Habibou Nyassi, Sanno Gibba and their families in Kunkujang.

The accused persons are, Bakary Hydara, Lamin Sabally, Alieu Njie, Ebrima Njie, Modou Lamin Kanyi, Basiru Camara, Muhammed Corr, Ousman Ceesay, Adama Saidy Bah and Alieu Faye.

The first accused was a minor and cannot be named in this report. They all pleaded not guilty to the counts

The alleged gang members are charged with four counts bordering on common nuisance, threatening violence, criminal trespass and carrying arms in public

Police prosecutors alleged that on 3 January the accused persons obstructed and caused inconvenience to the public in Kunkujang neighborhood by loitering around there as well as threatening to assault villagers named above.

The accused persons were sent to remand and their case adjourned to January 20 for hearing and ruling on their bail application.