Gambia News

First women’s leadership conference in URR aims to empower women, girls

58
image 64

By Olimatou Coker

The Maa Foundation for Women (MFW) in partnership with the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Welfare on Tuesday held the first ever leadership conference in URR.

The conference was organised through government’s collaborative efforts with civil society organizations, with support from the UNFPA, UNDP and Unicef.

The two-day conference convened key experts and stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions on critical issues surrounding adolescent girls and women empowerment.

This, it is hoped, will create a comprehensive understanding of the current status of challenges as well as help address persistent challenges, and also facilitate knowledge exchange and networking by providing a platform for participants to share experiences and innovative approaches, and develop actionable strategies aimed at advancing adolescent girls, women and the marginalised group.

