207 promoted police officers decorated

The Gambia Police Force on Wednesday held a colourful decoration ceremony for 207 promoted senior officers ranging from -DSP, Supt., CSP, ACP, DCP, CP, and AIG, at the Police Headquarters in Banjul.

The event was attended by the Minister of Defence and senior government and security officials and hosted by IGP Seedy Touray and his senior management.

Minister of Defence Seringe Modou Njie commended the officers for their dedication and urged them to continue their commitment to serving the country. The Inspector General of Police, Seedy Mukhtar Touray, expressed gratitude to the PMO for supporting the promotion process and challenged the promoted officers to maintain their hard work and dedication.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police Administration, Ebrima Bah, in his opening remarks, welcomed the guests and dignitaries, reflecting on his 24-year police career and praising this round of promotions as the most transparent and credible he had ever witnessed.

The ceremony was marked by a display of honor and recognition, highlighting the significant contributions of each officer.

The event not only celebrated the individual achievements of the officers but also underscored the Gambia Police Force’s commitment to enhancing security and peace across the nation. The decorated officers, filled with pride and a renewed sense of duty, are poised to continue their exemplary service, upholding the values and integrity of the force.