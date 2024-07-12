Man gets D1.8M compensation from Nawec for negligence

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

One Eduwarr Daffeh, an employee of MRC, resident of Sukuta in the West Coast Region, has settled for a D1.8M compensation with Nawec through the intervention of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

Mr Daffeh, a nurse field assistant in Basse, was travelling from Basse on a motor cycle to his post in Sotuma Sere village in 2019, when suddenly, a Nawec cable fell and hooked him, crashing him down heavily on the main road and leading to him sustaining injuries.

The cable was being laid by Nawec workers on duty at Allunhare Community Clinic where they were fixing electric cable wire.

According to the complainant when Nawec staff were doing this work, they never displayed any notice or sign board at any point to indicate or warn the public and passersby of the danger ahead.

Mr Daffeh had initially filed a suit before the High Court, seeking D12 million damages for the negligent action by Nawec.

However, during the course of the trial, the matter was referred to the ADR for mediation where Mr Daffeh and Nawec agreed to settle the matter for a D1.8 million compensation. The court adopted the consent terms as consent judgment and awarded the said amount of D1.8 million to Mr Daffeh yesterday.