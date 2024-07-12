Man seeks injunction against Swami India, others from selling, building on property

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

One Ansuman Barrow, claiming to be property owner of a parcel of land situated at Yundum in the West Coast Region, has applied for an interim injunction at the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Olidi Uduma.

Barrow is asking the High Court for an injunction against Swami India company limited, AMRC and one Sulayman Gai from further selling, building or interfering on the land pending the hearing and determination of the suit before the Court.

At Tuesday’s sitting, the parties agreed to argue on the interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants, Swani India, AMRC and Sulayman Gai from selling, building or doing anything on the land, pending the determination of the suit.

The plaintiff, Ansumana Barrow claimed he acquired five leases for the lands sometime in the 1990s.

He said he learnt in 2004 that AMRC took over the land, and also learnt that the ex-president, Yahya Jammeh was the one that took over the land.

Since learning of the ex-president’s interest in his land, he said he ceased farming on the land out of fear.

According to him in 2021, he learnt that some people were clearing the land with bulldozers and that these individuals were from Swami India and have acquired the land through one Sulayman Gai who had purchased it from AMRC, which prompted him to instruct his lawyer to institute a suit against Swami India, AMRC and Sulayman Gai.

Meanwhile, the parties are expected to argue on the interlocutory injunction on the 17th July 2024.