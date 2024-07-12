WoJAG condemns attacks on 2 female journalists

- Advertisement -

Press Release

Fajara, 11th July, 2024- The Women Journalists Association of The Gambia – WoJAG is concerned with the recent reports of physical, verbal and cyber attacks on two of its members, Kaddy Jawo of Malagen and Jainaba Sonko of QTV Gambia.

Kaddy was physically assaulted and verbally abused by security officials at the National Assembly on Monday July 8th 2024 while she was at the Assembly to cover parliamentary proceedings. The attacker alleged Kaddy was not modestly dressed and therefore will not be allowed entry in the legislative house. The abuser’s attack left life-threatening bruises on Ms. Jawo’s neck.

Jainaba on the other hand was subjected to online threats, bullying and insults after a video of hers was circulated online where she criticized the conduct of peaceful protesters as on QTV’s morning show. WoJAG condemns in the strongest of terms the actions of the National Assembly security officer and the cyber bullying on the said young women journalists.

The public and the assembly are urged to desist from practices as it could serve as a potential threat to freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

“The attacks against both women journalists are unacceptable and deeply concerning. Women journalists already endure a lot of challenges in their daily work. Any acts of violence against any journalists, no less against women journalists is an unacceptable standard of behavior in any civilized society,” said Annette Camara, President of WoJAG.

Banna Sabally, the secretary general of the association, advised journalist to always refer to the ‘Cherno Jallow Charter of Ethics’ while executing their work. “Attacks of any form on journalist are a threat to the constitutional mandate of journalists in The Gambia. It threatens freedom of expression and freedom of the press and the public. To safeguard the country’s fragile democracy, the public needs to refrain from intimidating journalists”.

“The journalism profession is guided by moral principles that are clearly spelled out in the Gambia Press Union code of conduct. We cannot afford to be unethical while doing our work. Let’s at all times uphold the code of conduct to avoid any forms of biases and professional conducts that could potentially put us at risk,” Banna added.