Focus on skills education

- Advertisement -

It is a fact that there cannot be any form of development or progress if the people in a country are not educated. Education, it is said, is the fastest way to transform a society into a highly advanced one. This has been recognised the world over.

However, the system of education that a country has must take cognisance of the needs and aspirations of the people for there to be any form of progress. Education should free the mind and give the individual not only the zeal to prosper but also the knowhow.

In the past, the education system in the Gambia put too much emphasis on the theoretical aspect rather than technical. This has caused a lot of problems as many citizens went through school and came out without any skills. As a result of this, most of the needs in the area if skilled work is met by foreign nationals.

- Advertisement -

There is however a silver lining as the focus has now shifted to skills and technical expertise. This is the reason for the focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and with the next five to ten years, the country will start to reap the benefits of this new approach.

It is heartening to observe that the current minister for higher education, research, science and technology, Prof. Pierre Gomez is as pragmatic as he is visionary. With the aim of setting up a skills training centre in each of the regions of the country, a foundation has been set which will change the narrative and bring about rapid transformation.

With the few centres already established, the honourable minister has indeed registered great achievements. Thus, the future is very bright as Gambian youths are now learning every type of skill one can imagine.

- Advertisement -

The honourable minister is therefore urged to keep the momentum and not look back at any time. With the support of the president, he and his ministry can deliver the goods.