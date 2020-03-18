Foreign Minister Tangara meets Chinese Ambassador

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Monday 16th March 2020 received in audience the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Ma Jianchun, in his office in Banjul.

Ambassador Ma was at the Foreign Ministry to inform the Government of The Gambia on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China amongst other issues.

In his welcoming remarks, Minister Tangara renewed Gambia’s solidarity with China in the fight against coronavirus whilst expressing optimism of China’s ability in containing the virus. He used the opportunity to thank H.E. President Xi Jinping for the outreach he made to Wuhan, noting that the visit boosted morale of those battling or infected with the virus.

Minister Tangara informed Ambassador Ma of Gambia Government’s decision to ban travels of Government officials until further notice. He said if resources are mobilised in due course, the virus will be contained sooner than expected whilst assuring of Gambia Government’s solidarity and support to the People’s Republic of China at all times.

For his part, Ambassador Ma Jianchun disclosed that coronavirus infection has plummeted to 12 cases across China. He renewed China’s commitment to cooperate with the International Community in the fight against coronavirus. He expressed appreciation to efforts launched by the Government of The Gambia to prevent the flow of the virus.

Ambassador Ma delivered a missive from the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi addressed to the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mamadou Tangara.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.