Foreign Minister Tangara receives Concerned Gambian Youth Network

BANJUL, 11th August 2023: On Tuesday 8th August, 2023 the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad alongside the Director of Diaspora and Migration, received in Office a “Concerned Gambian Youth Network” organization at the Ministry’s headquarters in Banjul.

The organization paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Minister and team to discuss migration related issues, and concerns about Gambians in the diaspora especially in countries like Germany, Turkey, Italy etc. to discuss misconception and misinformation shared on the media.

The Honourable Minister expressed pleasure in receiving the team and reaffirmed that the welfare of Gambian migrants continues to be a key priority for his Ministry. The Minister reminded the association of the government having no interest in the deportation of its citizen. “We have no interest in facilitating the deportation of our nationals considering the support they are giving their families through remittances.”

FM Tangara acknowledged that such organizations should work with government to raise awareness in a bid to discouraging our youth from embarking on such risky journeys. “More sensitization is needed for people to be aware of the dangers crossing the desert or the Mediterranean Sea,” he emphasized. He also recognized the role and impact such youth organizations can make by raising awareness and changing the wrong perceptions about irregular migration.

He further stated that the government is currently finalizing the signing of Bilateral Labour Agreements with countries like Spain, and Italy that would allow Gambians to travel to Europe for seasonal employment. He disclosed that he will lead a delegation to Germany with members of the National Assembly and representatives of Civil Society Organizations in October this year to discuss the plight and integration of Gambian migrants in Germany.

Mr. Musa Camara, the Director of Diaspora and Migration of the Ministry, commended the association for paying the Ministry a visit, to get first-hand information about the welfare of Gambians abroad. He underscored this engagement will give them an opportunity to appreciate what government is doing and their understanding on the process of migration especially regarding return, readmission and reintegration will be enhanced.

The Head of the delegation, Ms. Aji Njie thanked the Hon. Minister and team for welcoming them, and according them the opportunity to clarify some misinformation, and also to discuss ways in helping Gambians migrants in need and distress.

They also sought for support from the government to facilitate more opportunities and help to returnees with a more sustainable reintegration assistance as most of them already have skills.