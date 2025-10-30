Former President Jammeh’s return

- Advertisement -

By Amie Bojang-Sissoho

Many Gambians have heard the declaration of the former President, Yahya Jammeh that he has set a timeline for his return to The Gambia. What was interesting was that he was talking to his supporters at a gathering in his home village, Kanilai, over the weekend.

We have to put his declaration in context. I opine that, having been in exile for almost nine years, the former President, as he stated, “misses home” and wants to return home. To that effect, there are several questions one needs to ask. To begin with, if former President Jammeh wants to return and live peacefully at home, as a former President and a citizen, why announce his return to a political gathering? Is he gauging the Gambian public opinion of him? Why the attention seeking?

One may hold the view that the former President is aware that Gambians are interested in knowing what he is up to and his state of mind. Aside from the petty talks, Gambians know why he went into exile and would rather know when and how he will respond to the allegations that have been levelled against him during the TRRC. There is a legal procedure awaiting him in response to the TRRC recommendations. Understanding his psyche, he is an attention seeker and would do anything to attain that. Therefore, he falls back on his supporters to continue to give them hope that he is keeping his promise of returning home. That is not news; the difference in his recent announcement is that this time, he has given a specific timeline, November 2025. If he was that prepared to return, he should have informed them of the specific date and time for pick up, if he was really serious about returning in November 2025.

One may also reflect and opine that he misses the ambience enjoyed and would like to be received such. However, on a more serious reflection, it could be a ploy to have a human shield upon arrival, knowing that he may have an arrest warrant on him. Former President Jammeh wants to garner political support and make his arrival a political entrance rather than someone who wants to come and live peacefully at home.

The fact that he appealed to his supporters “to be law-abiding and not take the law into their hands,” sets one to question why they should break the law?

He is definitely aware that Gambians want him to answer questions on the allegation against him. However, one wonders if he is ready to do so by going through the legal process and getting a fair hearing on the allegations levelled against him without politicising the process. One needs to interrogate and conclude that the timing of his announcement is a calculated one, knowing that the country is set for elections next year. Conscious of dictatorial grip on the population during his brutal rule, some may argue that he wants to instill fear in Gambians, undermine the stability and security of the country and create unease amongst citizens and businesses.

Former President Jammeh must recall that when his predecessor, Sir Dawda Jawara, returned home from exile, he did not announce it to the world. Proper procedures were followed, and he returned, lived and passed away peacefully, and was honoured as a former head of state.

It must be clear that the former President Jammeh did not formally communicate to the state his desire to return; he made his announcement at a political gathering.

However, President Adama Barrow, talking to his supporters who visited him in his village, where he was currently on his annual vacation, remarked on the announcement. He said former president Yahya Jammeh has the right to return to The Gambia as a citizen but must accept his status as “Former President” with dignity. President Barrow stated that nobody is stopping him from returning from his self-imposed exile, but he must respect the laws of the land.

President Barrow advised that the Former President has now set a timeline for his return, but what is clear is that he cannot threaten the peace in the country and must accept reality. President Barrow recalled how his predecessor appealed to allow his late mother’s body to be flown from Equatorial Guinea and be buried in her home in The Gambia. “His mother did not do anything wrong, and I assured that the State will do everything to honour her.”

Meanwhile, President Jammeh is enjoying the democracy he denied Gambians under his rule and wants to measure how democratic governance is thriving in The Gambia. He should reflect on how he denied Gambians their rights to freedom of speech, media or association.

Even though President Jammeh always claimed he had no fear, some people would differ with that view. Imagine, what could a dead body do to him to the extent that he denied families of prominent Gambians the right to bury their family members back home. President Barrow cited cases of former politicians, late Hon Buba Baldeh, Hon Foday Makalo, and the 1981 coupist, Kukoi Samba Sanyang. One would say that is the height of fear.

To Gambians, let us remind ourselves how long and hard we fought to regain our freedom. We must determine to maintain the stability we are enjoying and not allow the former president to distract us from the peace and development the country is experiencing.

In conclusion, the fact that no formal communication has been made to President Barrow, the relevant state institutions are alert to the announcement.