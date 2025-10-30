A step forward in the fight against corruption 

- Advertisement -

The announcement by the government, as reported by The Standard Newspaper on Wednesday, 29th October 2025, of the nomination of three individuals to serve in the Anti-Corruption Commission is indeed a welcome development. For years, Gambians have been calling on the authorities to establish this crucial body to tackle one of the nation’s most persistent challenges—corruption. The move signals progress and suggests that government is finally heeding public demand for greater accountability and transparency.

Corruption has long undermined The Gambia’s development, eroded trust in public institutions, and stifled service delivery. From the mismanagement of public funds to nepotism in appointments, the consequences have been far-reaching. The establishment of an independent and functional Anti-Corruption Commission is, therefore, not merely a bureaucratic exercise; it is a necessary step toward restoring public confidence in governance.

However, while the nominations are commendable, the real test lies ahead. The integrity, competence, and independence of the individuals appointed will determine whether the Commission becomes an effective watchdog or just another institution on paper. The process must be transparent, and the nominees should be vetted thoroughly to ensure they possess the moral courage to confront corruption at all levels—without fear or favor.

Moreover, the government must provide the Commission with adequate legal powers and resources to function independently. Political will should extend beyond announcements to genuine empowerment of the Commission to investigate, prosecute, and prevent corruption.

This development should mark the beginning of a new era in public accountability. The people of The Gambia deserve institutions that uphold integrity and serve the common good. The formation of the Anti-Corruption Commission, if guided by sincerity and commitment, could be a decisive step toward achieving that vision.