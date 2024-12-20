Foundation commissions solarpowered borehole in Nioro Jattaba

- Advertisement -

In a significant stride towards enhancing access to clean and safe water, Dream Baby Foundation with support from Jushi through Senegal-born philanthropist Khadija Sokhna Neumann commissioned a solar-powered borehole in the community of Nioro Jattaba in the URR.

Ebrima Marong, the Coordinator of Working Water – The Gambia, who served as the implementing partner, said the borehole is built with an overhead tank and has capacity to pump up to 60,000 litres of water daily.

On the merits of her support, philanthropist Khadija said she owes it to her late father, an amazing man who built the first eye care hospital in Senegal, and a hospital for the handicapped. “He was an advocate for a lot of things, so I just followed in his footsteps. I’m proud and I’m happy. And I think of that every day.”

Speaking on behalf of the Alkalo of Nioro Jattaba, Jabel Bah hailed the gesture as valuable and timely. He said it comes at a time when the village is concerned about the urgent need to extend social amenities such as water and electricity to residents living far from the village centre. He pointed out that there are still many other locations that continue to face the daily struggle for clean and safe water and urged government and NGOs to take note of possible intervention. Men, women, the elderly, and the young who gathered to witness the gesture expressed their gratitude to Dream Baby Foundation and CEO Khadija Sokhna Neumann, and her team, who are in Africa to show generosity to communities in need.