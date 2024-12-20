Cornerstone company supports EFSTH with renewable energy worth D3M

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) witnessed a significant milestone in its journey toward sustainable energy on Wednesday as Cornerstone Company installed renewable solar supply at the hospital’s main theatre.

Deputy chief medical director Dr Cherno Jallow expressed profound gratitude to Cornerstone Company for the generous contribution which he said will go a long way in enhancing the hospital’s service delivery. “This is more than just a donation; it is a lifeline. The main theatre is the heartbeat of this hospital, and with these solar panels, we can ensure uninterrupted power supply even during outages, which are critical moments in healthcare delivery,” Dr Jallow stated.

Ousman Touray, board member at Cornerstone Company, reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting essential public services.

“Our goal has always been to give back to the community. By installing these solar panels, we are not only empowering the hospital but also ensuring that critical operations in the theatre are not interrupted by power outages,”he said.

Dr.Alpha Jallow, a matron who worked in the main theatre for over a decade, described the solar installation as a game-changer. He said the operating theatre requires constant electricity to function and with this installation, doctors can now perform surgery without fear of sudden power cuts.