ITC, UN Peace building Fund awards 50 scholarships

By Olimatou Coker

The International Trade Centre (ITC) in partnership with the UN Peacebuilding Fund initiative, awarded fully funded scholarships to 50 young Gambians to undergo training at Sterling Technical Training Centre in Foni.

The 9 months programme will empower beneficiaries with technical and vocational skills to enhance their employability and income-generation potential. They will undertake courses in solar and electrical installations, plumbing and pipefitting.

Speaking at the orientation, ITC official Bubacarr Trawally called on the beneficiaries to embody the spirit of resilience and determination throughout the programme.

He said the ITC remains committed to building the skills of young people for inclusive and sustainable development, adding that top performing students will be empowered with startup support to grow their careers.

Dr. Teeda Njie, from Sterling Technical Training Centre who provided an overview of the courses averred the institution readiness to support the awardees to realise their objectives. Njie reiterated the importance of skills development as a viable way to enhance employment and self-reliance.

She said the scholarship programme forms part of ITC’s broader strategy to invest in skills development to drive economic growth.