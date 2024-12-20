Banjul International Trade Fair opens in buoyant mood

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The first-ever Banjul International Trade Fair opens at the Bakau stadium and hosts over one thousand businesses and participants from different sectors and countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Guinea-Bissau and Senegal.

The event is organised by Gambia Women’s Chamber of Commerce (GWCC) and the Gambia Startup Chamber of Commerce (GSCC) and aims to create a vibrant marketplace for startups and established businesses alike. At the opening ceremony, key speakers underscored the significance of fostering economic growth and trade through African cooperation.

Speaking at the event, the minister of environment, climate change, and natural resources, Rohey John Manjang emphasized the importance of empowering the youth and women especially in the agro sector which employs about 70 percent of the workforce in the country and remains crucial for economic development.

Kumbale Goode, the chief executive officer of Taybull Soft and board chair of GSCC, noted that this trade fair serves as a platform for Gambian startups to connect with international trade initiatives under the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

She said the chamber has already signed eight MOUs to support startup businesses and promote their growth and development.

GWCC board president Naffie Barry expressed gratitude for the partnerships that made the event possible, particularly emphasizing the need for women and startups to showcase their products and services.

Trade specialist coordinator, Shelter for Life International, David Mendy highlighted the importance of the horticultural sector in the Gambia and announced a five-year project aimed at increasing food security through climate- smart agriculture.

The trade fair also aims to address challenges faced by businesses, offering networking opportunities, training, and exposure to potential funding sources and integrating Gambian businesses into regional and global markets.