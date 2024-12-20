GRA agents seize 26.4 kg of ecstasy at airport

- Advertisement -

Personnel of the Gambia Revenue Authority stationed at the Banjul International Airport yesterday seized three packages containing 26.4kg of ecstasy pills at the Redcoat freight offices.

GRA said the operation highlights the dual role of its customs officers who are not “only focused on revenue collection but are also committed to safeguarding national security”.

“In line with our security protocols, Customs Manager Awa Mendy-Samba coordinated with the Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) and other relevant security agencies to ensure the proper handling and transfer of the seized drugs. The collaboration among these agencies ensures a robust response to illicit activities at our borders,” it said.

- Advertisement -

The authority added: “While the GRA remains dedicated to enhancing revenue collection, we are equally vigilant in maintaining the safety and security of the state. Our officers continue to work tirelessly to prevent the flow of illegal substances into the country, ensuring a safer environment for a safer environment.”

The seizure came a day after we reported the seizure of over 47,000 tablets of the party drug at the airport.