G-Bissau to release parliamentary election results today

The National Election Commission, CNE, of Guinea Bissau has announced that the provisional results of the legislative elections held on Sunday, June 4, will be released today.

The information was made public earlier Wednesday afternoon through a statement from that body in charge of managing the electoral process.

“The CNE is aware of the anxiety of the Guinean people to know the national results of the legislative elections held on the 4th of the current month, which under Article 94 of Law 10/2013 of September 25 is its exclusive responsibility.”

The CNE reported that there are some requests from political parties which have to be considered before releasing the results.

“And, in view of the need to deal in a timely manner with all situations arising from the process and make it more efficient and effective, with the aim of producing a fair, credible and transparent election, the national results will announced tomorrow [today], June 8th, at 12 noon,” the CNE stated.