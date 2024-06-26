GAA SAYS GINA SKIPS 200M TO SAVE FOR THE OLYMPICS

- Advertisement -

The secretary general of the Gambia Athletics Association Arthur Jackson yesterday told The Standard that celebrated sprinter Gina Bass Bitttaye made a tactical withdrawal from the women’s 200meters at the ongoing African Games in Cameroon to avoid worsening an injury.

The sprinter who scooped the 100meters at the weekend was expected to double her gold medal, since the 200meters used to be her best event. She won gold in the event at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

According to Jackson, Gina informed the GAA technicians about a suspected injury and her wish to skip the 200meters so that she can still be fully fit for the summer Olympics Games in Paris starting next month.