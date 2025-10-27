GACH reacts to protest against its operations in Batokunku

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Following a recent protest against its mining activities in Batokunku, GACH Mining Company has issued a statement calling for calm and dialogue between it and stakeholders in the village. The protesters, led by the Bato-Kunku Youths Development Association BYDA have accused GACH of reneging on its promises as well as over stepping its limits under an agreement reached with the community.

GACH explained that over the years it has enjoyed good relations with the Village Development Committee (VDC) and the BYDA, alleging that the later does not seem to know much about the agreement.

“The recent protest stems from an intra-community dispute between the VDC and BYDA, as well as between individuals in the village. BYDA has little or no understanding of the laws governing the mining sector, nor do they have any understanding of the legal framework guiding GACH’s activities in Batokunku,” the release stated.

Despite this, GACH said it an invitation to BYDA for ‘structured dialogue to address concerns, but the youth group has rejected that.’

“We are committed to the welfare of the community, as evidence in our various corporate social responsibility initiatives, including fencing the football field, rehabilitating mined areas, installing street lights, building a pipe-borne water network and offering university scholarships and a community health clinic is also underway,” GACH said.

The release concluded by urging BYDA to pursue dialogue and consultation with relevant authorities, while encouraging different factions in the village to set aside differences and unite for the benefit of Batokunku’s people.