Gambia @AFCON!

The Gambia National Team, the Scorpions, is poised to appear for the second time in the Africa Cup of Nations. This is indeed a commendable achievement and every Gambian should be happy and willing to support them in any way possible.

The government of the Gambia through the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and other stakeholders has laid down plans by which they can garner the necessary support for the team so that they can make an impact in this tournament as well.

A committee has been set up to raise funds so that the team can do what they are required to do so in the tournament. This will be to represent the country in the international stage. Every Gambian is being urged to contribute one hundred dalasi towards this effort.

Boxes will be made available at all police stations and area councils to make it easy for citizens to pitch in so that the necessary funds be made available. It is well known that sports, like all other things, is expensive and requires a lot of funds to make sure that things go smoothly.

An App called Ticketoo has also been developed so that members of the public can download it and then transfer the amount they wish to contribute. All this is in an effort to give the team the resources to perform well in the international stage.

Everyone was very happy when during the previous AFCON the Scorpions performed such wonders that they baffled the whole football world. If Gambians wish to see a repeat of that performance, or a better one, then let everyone do their part in this effort.

Go Scorpions!