Dear Editor,

To the good people of the Gambia Armed Forces, sometimes it can be tempting to respond to citizens who spew calumnies about an institution you hold dear but if you will permit me, I urge you to exercise restraint and not succumb to the temptation of responding to uninitiated clowns. But if you should decide that a rebuttal is necessary in certain circumstances, then I urge you to be discerning in who you choose to respond to.

As an integral component of the government, there will be times when you will be caught in the crosshairs of government critics. Some critics will mean well while others will criticize because they know everything and they want to hear themselves. There are those you should listen to and there are others you should simply ignore. Retired Gambian soldiers and officers who legitimately earned their stripes and are respected within the ranks deserve to be listened to. Jam Sarr is not one of those people.

Jam Sarr would have been someone worth engaging if the idiot had any credibility or moral currency to spend. But he’s a miserable soul on the hunt for notoriety. Jam Sarr is a loudmouth who is not ashamed of telling bald-faced lies, or turning around and debunking his own lies. He’s a clown who mistakes his clownish behavior for expertise in all things. Mind you, the clown has neither the academic pedigree (ask him if he even has a Bachelor’s or attended any senior military institution) nor the professional background to speak expertly on all the issues he considers himself an expert in. He’s as inconsistent as the Jam he is.

Today he calls himself an Adama Barrow supporter. It wasn’t that long ago when he was lying about Adama Barrow claiming Barrow is dyslexic. Mind you the idiot has zero medical training but there he was diagnosing Adama Barrow based on what his imaginary friends told him. Today he is against military intervention in Niger but it wasn’t long ago when he was advocating for gorilla warfare against Senegal because he was angry with the Barrow Government. Today, he claims to support Yahya Jammeh but this is what he wrote about the same Yahya Jammeh:

“When Yaya appointed Landing Sanneh as head of his personal State Guard Unit, it was apparent that he made his choice of Landing purely on tribal lines. i.e.Sanneh was simply a “Jola” like him. Furthermore, Landing was the idiotic type of person he could easily manipulate to carry out all his evil orders. But certainly, there were more competent and saner officers to handle that responsibility better. However, Yahya by habit, and like most other despots, enjoyed being surrounded by empty-headed people like him whom he could easily lure into carrying out his dirty work.” Jam Sarr

I can spend the whole day cataloging the idiocy and inconsistency of this foolish man but that will be a disservice to the readers. Most people see him for what he is: A clown and a liar of the highest order. I suggest you let him wallow in his own uninitiated masochism.

Now watch him address your article and tell you “what he didn’t say.” For him, your response to him is a mark of his heroism. He is an attention fiend who mistakes his notoriety for expertise. You’ll be doing yourselves a disservice if you continue to engage this verified liar and spineless coward whose cowardice was laid bare for all to see. If anyone is worthy of your time, Jam Sarr is definitely not that person. If you will heed my advice, I urge you to ignore the fool. He is playing to a certain audience and though they know he’s a certified liar, he says what they want to hear and they will continue to cheer him regardless of how much sense you try to inject in the discourse. You have better things to do.

Alagie Saidy-Barrow

Gambia’s energy market: Key trends and predictions shaping the future

The Gambia, a small West African country, has been experiencing rapid economic growth and urbanization in recent years. This growth has led to an increased demand for energy, which has put pressure on the country’s existing energy infrastructure. In response, the Gambian government has been working to diversify its energy sources and improve the efficiency of its energy sector. As a result, several key trends and predictions have emerged that are shaping the future of Gambia’s energy market.

One of the most significant trends in Gambia’s energy market is the shift towards renewable energy sources. The country has abundant solar and wind resources, which have the potential to meet a significant portion of its energy needs. In recent years, the Gambian government has been investing heavily in renewable energy projects, with the aim of increasing the share of renewables in the country’s energy mix. This focus on renewable energy is expected to continue in the coming years, as the government seeks to reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels and improve the sustainability of its energy sector.

Another key trend in Gambia’s energy market is the increasing focus on energy efficiency. The country’s rapid urbanization and economic growth have led to a surge in energy consumption, which has put a strain on the existing energy infrastructure. In response, the government has been implementing a range of energy efficiency measures, such as promoting the use of energy-efficient appliances and building materials, as well as investing in smart grid technologies. These efforts are expected to help reduce energy consumption and improve the overall efficiency of the energy sector.

The Gambian government is also working to improve access to electricity, particularly in rural areas. Despite the country’s rapid economic growth, many rural communities still lack access to reliable electricity, which hampers their ability to participate in the country’s development. To address this issue, the government has been investing in rural electrification projects, such as the construction of mini-grids and the expansion of the national grid. These efforts are expected to significantly increase the number of Gambians with access to electricity, which will in turn help to drive further economic growth and development.

In addition to these trends, there are several predictions for the future of Gambia’s energy market. One of the most notable predictions is that the country will become increasingly reliant on natural gas as a source of energy. Gambia has significant natural gas reserves, which have the potential to provide a cleaner and more reliable source of energy than imported fossil fuels. The government has already begun exploring the possibility of developing these reserves, and it is expected that natural gas will play an increasingly important role in the country’s energy mix in the coming years.

Another prediction for Gambia’s energy market is that the country will become a regional leader in renewable energy. With its abundant solar and wind resources, as well as its commitment to investing in renewable energy projects, Gambia has the potential to become a model for other countries in the region. This could help to drive further investment in renewable energy across West Africa, as well as promote regional cooperation on energy issues.

In conclusion, the future of Gambia’s energy market is shaped by several key trends and predictions, including a shift towards renewable energy sources, a focus on energy efficiency, and efforts to improve access to electricity. These trends, combined with the country’s abundant natural resources and commitment to sustainable development, suggest that Gambia’s energy sector is well-positioned for continued growth and success in the coming years.