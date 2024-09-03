Gambia at Caf football management executive programme

- Advertisement -

The Confédération Africaine de Football (Caf) president, Dr Patrice Motsepe yesterday launched the Caf football management executive programme in Cape Town South Africa.

He was joined by the University of Cape Town’s vice-chancellor Professor Mosa Moshabela and UCT council chairman, Advocate Norman Arendse.

The programme is one of the flagship education programmes initiated by Caf in partnership with leading universities to train and upskill African football administrators including Caf Member Associations General Secretaries.

The Gambia is being represented by the secretary general of the Gambia football federation Lamin Jassey.

The executive programme is designed to provide senior leaders and executives in African football with the strategic insights and tools necessary to navigate the complex landscape of modern football. Areas in the course outline amongst others include strategic planning, leadership, financial management, marketing, governance, and stakeholder engagement, all tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities within African football.

The programme consists of online sessions and an interactive session with participants traveling to the University of Cape Town, South Africa. During the programme period, the participants will visit the Cape Town DHL Stadium, the UCT Design School, as well as cultural and natural sites of interest.

Caf communications