Gambia condemns terrorist attack against Cuban Embassy in US

Press release

Banjul, Oct 3. – The government and people of the Gambia condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated against the Cuban embassy in the United States on September 24, and express their solidarity with the Caribbean Island, underline an official message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this West African nation.

The letter, signed by Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, and addressed to his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, ensures that his country expresses full and active solidarity with the government and people of the largest of the Antilles after the terrorist attack against its diplomatic mission in Washington.

Tangara added that “all staff of the Gambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs join me in condemning this criminal and vile attack that constitutes an unacceptable affront to all nations.”

Likewise, he notes that we reiterate our unwavering commitment to effectively combat all forms of terrorism and violence, and to ensure the protection and security of all diplomatic personnel and legations around the world.

The text from Tangara to Rodríguez Parrilla concludes that “on the basis of the excellent bilateral relations between Banjul and Havana, I ask you, your Excellency, to accept my renewed solidarity and the assurance of my highest consideration.”