GAMBIA HANDBALL PREXY APPOINTED INTO CAHB ETHICS COMMISSION

The President of the Gambia Handball Association Lamin King Colley has been appointed as member of the Ethics Commission of the African handball Confederation, CAHB.



A letter from the continental body said the decision to appoint Mr Colley was reached by the executive committee of CAHB during its ordinary session on 26 January in Kigali, Rwanda.

Colley, a commissioner of police, is also the first vice president of The Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC. He has long connection with sports as an administration across many disciplines including a stint as president of the Brikama Sports Zone.