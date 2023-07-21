Gambia hosts SOS Children’s Villages Africa meeting

By Olimatou Coker

The SOS Children’s Villages is currently hosting a regional meeting for its branches in West, Central and North Africa at the Bakadaji hotel.

It aims to ensure adherence to SOS Children’s Villages quality standards, as well as regional and international instruments.

The meeting is held annually to bring together countries from West, Central and North African to reflect on their work, services and programs.

The meeting also brings together 100 participants from 21 countries, including representatives from SOS International and regional offices.

Fatou Kinteh, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, reffaimed government’s dedication to safeguarding the rights of children in The Gambia.

She said the government is committed to respecting, promoting and fulfilling the rights of children and to ensuring that all children in The Gambia receive comprehensive protection that contributes to the achievement of their full potential.

“I have no doubt that is the same interest and commitment that SOS also has when it comes to the issue of childeren,” she said.

She added that The Gambia has enacted numerous laws to protect the rights of children which include the Constitution and the Children’s Act.

Jean Pierre Kouamin, the National Director of SOS Children’s Villages International, underscored the privilege of having such a meeting in the country.

“In this year’s meeting, three different meetings will be taking place which are program development, institutional partnerships, communication and brand meetings; making a total of 3 which is almost 50% of the regional functions network meetings this year,” he said.

Sala Dia, the regional program director West, Central and North Africa, emphasized the significance of enhancing the quality of their work.