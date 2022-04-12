OIC Gambia, National Human Rights Commission agree to step up partnership

- Advertisement -

Senior officials of The Gambia OIC Secretariat on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the National Human Rights Council (NHRC) to keep them abreast with the progress status of its mandate and explore possibilities of partnership between the two organizations.

The OICGambia team, which was led by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ambassador Essa Bokar Sey was received by the chair of the human rights commission flanked by fellow commissioners, the Executive Secretary, and other members of the Senior Management Team.

The visit, according to Deputy CEO Sey, was conceived to boost inter-agency cooperation with the hope of complementing each other’s efforts. While expressing gratitude to the commission for the warm reception, Amb. Sey reiterates that the Secretariat stands ready to deploy to the fullest extent its resources to support the cause and institution of human rights in The Gambia.

The Head of Brand and Communications, Nfally Fadera outlined several areas of possible collaboration including the facilitation of relations between the NHRC and its OIC counterpart – the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission as well as participating fully on the margins of the next summit when it takes place in the country.

The Chair, Emmanuel Joof, the Executive Secretary, Dr. Saikou Gassama as well as Commissioners Johm, Leigh, and Drammeh all spoke at length in glowing terms about the prospects of a partnership between the two organizations. They expressed delight in having the Secretariat visit the commission and pointed out several areas of collaboration.

The meeting ended with a clear roadmap of the next steps including the selection of focal persons to ensure a meaningful engagement.