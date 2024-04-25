Minister Gomez visits UTG School of Dentistry under construction

- Advertisement -

Hon. Prof. Pierre Gomez, Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, recently visited the Department of Dentistry of the University of The Gambia (UTG), currently under construction in Banjul. The purpose of his visit was to familiarize himself with the facility and check on the construction works’ status.

The Honourable Minister was accompanied by the Vice-Chancellor of the UTG, Prof. Herbert Robinson, some senior health officials, and the construction consultant, who took him on a tour of the facility under construction.

Speaking during his visit, Honourable Prof. Pierre Gomez, reiterated His Excellency President Adam Barrow’s dynamic leadership and commitment to ensuring that the necessary support and funding are readily available to ensure the completion of the project by the end of 2024. The Minister gave reassurance that similar energy, as the case of the UTG Faraba Banta, will be given to this project to ensure its completion within the stipulated period.

- Advertisement -

“The President has promised his government’s readiness to provide the needed funds to ensure the completion of the construction of the Department of Dentistry of the University of The Gambia. He noted that in a few years, the Gambia will have its own home-based trained dentists, which will significantly contribute to the country’s health sector”.

He also thanked the Nigerian government for its support in providing professors and senior lecturers to provide the needed training for the Dentistry students.

In a similar development, this time on the UTG Faraba Banta Campus, Minister Gomez announced that the government has already initiated the mobilization of funds for the 43-million-dollar project of the Medical School in Faraba.

- Advertisement -

He also stressed that the government is conscious of prioritizing quality education through investment, most especially in science and technology. Finally, Minister Gomez thanked the Consultant and the entire construction team for a job well done.

Prof. Herbert Robinson, Vice-Chancellor of UTG, praised the government for raising 28 million Dalasi for the commencement of the project.

He emphasized that having home-trained dentists will go a long way in improving the country’s health sector and that the UTG is committed to ensuring this project becomes a success.

Dr. Baboucarr Jagne, Deputy Chief Medical Director of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTS), said that having dental surgeons is a significant boost in the country’s health sector. It will meet the need for health specialists, especially in dentistry.

Saihou Ndong, Project Consultant, highlighted the progress of the project and stated that the facility comprises a three-storey building accommodating the administration, theaters, lecture rooms, lounges, and a town hall. He also informed the Minister that four other lecture rooms under construction are housed outside the main building.