Man charged with robbery appears in court

By Bruce Asemota

One Henry Gomez was arraigned before the High Court recently charged with double counts of robbery, single count of conspiracy to commit felony, assault with intent to steal and three counts of threatening violence.

According to the prosecution led by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the suspect, Henry Gomez and an unknown group of boys on the 12th October, 2023 around 02:00am onwards at Serekunda in the Kanifing Municipality conspired amongst themselves to rob, Momodou Dawda Jallow,Momodou Salieu Bah and Sulayman Bah.

The prosecution further alleged that the suspect, Henry Gomez on the 12th October, 2023 around 02:00am at Serekunda in the Kanifing Municipality, attacked one Momodou Dawda Jallow with a broken bottle at the time of stealing his simple phone and a cash amount of one hundred of forty-five dalasi.

The Prosecution also alleged that the suspect, Henry Gomez on the 12th October, 2023 at Serekunda, in the Knifing Municipality, attacked one Momodou Salieu Bah with a broken bottle at the time of stealing his Sansung Smart Phone valued at D6.500.00, Sony Smart Phone valued at D5.000.00 and a simple Techno Phone valued at D500.00, Drivers licence and a cash amount of one thousand dalasi.

The Prosecution alleged that the suspect on the said date, time and place, unlawfully assaulted one Sulayman Bah with intention to steal from him.

The Prosecution also alleged that the suspect on the said date, time and place with the intention to intimidate Momodou Dawda Jallow, Momodou Salieu Bah and Sulayman Bah threatened to injure and kill them.

However, after the charges were read to the suspect by the trial Judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, the suspect pleaded not guilty to all the seven counts and the case was adjourned for the hearing of the first prosecution witness evidence.

The Director of Public Prosecution, (DPP) A.M.Yusuf led the prosecution assisted by state counsel Fatou Drammeh.