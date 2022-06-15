22.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Gambia News

5 Senegalese charged with attempted human trafficking

By Amadou Jadama

Muhamed Ndoye, Ismaila Ndoye, Dawda Mbaye, Mbaye Mbengue and Ablaye Mbaye, all Senegalese nationals, yesterday appeared in court accused of attempted trafficking in person.
Appearing before Chief Magistrate Omar Cham of the Banjul court, all 5 accused persons denied culpability and they were unrepresented.
According to the charge sheet, the alleged incident happened in June 2020, at Barra when Muhamed Ndoye, Ismaila Ndoye, Dawda Mbaye, Mbaye Mbengue and Ablaye Mbaye attempted to traffick persons to the Canary Island (Spain), an act which is detrimental and perilous to their lives.
However, the accused persons were granted bail in the sum of D100,000, with two Gambian sureties.
The prosecutors are Chief Supt Malang Jarju and Supt Bakary Njie of the Gambia Immigration Department.
At the time of going to press, the accused persons did not fulfil the bail conditions.
The case is adjourned to 28 June for the prosecution to call witnesses.

