Barrow reduces fertilizer price from D2,500 to D2000

Press release

Following general anxiety and vexing public outcry over this summer’s published fertilizer price, President Adama Barrow has further subsidized the official price of fertilizer, bringing it down to D2000.00.

In fact, no sooner had the official price of fertilizer was announced at D2,500 per bag, than President Barrow summoned the Ministers of Agriculture and Finance to State House, to re-examine their accounts and immediately come out with a solution.

President Barrow reminded the two ministers that while he is not oblivious of the global financial situation negatively affecting commodity prices, the advancement of Gambian farmers and the promotion of their general welfare, remains his top priority and would do whatever it requires, to mitigate their pains and suffering. “Therefore, no matter how difficult the circumstances, my government cannot ignore the plight of Gambian farmers”, he told Ministers Sabally and Keita.

The Barrow Government is therefore, pleased to report that the National Food Security Processing & Marketing Corporation (formerly GGC), has procured adequate fertilizer for this summer season and the official price is capped at D2000. The stock details of the 14,000 Metric Tonnes available fertilizer at the GGC Depot is as follows:

7,000 Metric Tonnes of Compound fertilizer NPK 15:15:15+4Mgo;

5,500 Metric Tonnes of Compound Fertilizer NPK 6:20:10 and; 1,500 Metric Tonnes of “46% Urea Fertilizer.”

The Gambia Government therefore, urges farmers, businessmen, fertilizer dealers and their agents not to sell or smuggle this heavily subsidized fertilizer out of the country. Regional Governors, the Police and security officials will be zealously monitoring this highly priced stock as it moves from the Denton Bridge Depot en route to the farming communities across the country and those found wanting, will be prosecuted accordingly.